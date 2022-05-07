FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $210.21. 2,357,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.08. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.