Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $18.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiera Capital (FRRPF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.