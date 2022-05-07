Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $18.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

