Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $18.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

