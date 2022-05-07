Financial Contrast: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Globalstar and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.57%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Globalstar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -83.04% -25.83% -11.84% AST SpaceMobile N/A -21.69% -13.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globalstar and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $124.30 million 16.21 -$112.63 million ($0.06) -18.67 AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 128.13 -$18.97 million N/A N/A

AST SpaceMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Globalstar on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.