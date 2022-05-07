Financial Contrast: DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and SJM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.20 $2.95 billion $1.82 10.60 SJM $967.83 million N/A -$389.91 million N/A N/A

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DNB Bank ASA and SJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 5 0 2.44 SJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus price target of $201.67, suggesting a potential upside of 944.91%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than SJM.

Volatility and Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats SJM on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

SJM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,095 gaming tables and 1,247 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

