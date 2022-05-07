Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $862.58

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 862.58 ($10.78) and traded as low as GBX 809.90 ($10.12). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 814 ($10.17), with a volume of 440,928 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 818.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 862.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

In related news, insider Lorna Tilbian purchased 11,500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.89) per share, for a total transaction of £100,280 ($125,271.71). Also, insider Simon Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 759 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £151,800 ($189,631.48).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

