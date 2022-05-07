FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) VP Buys $45,628.00 in Stock

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) VP David Tilis purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $45,628.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 317,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FINW opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $21.86.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

