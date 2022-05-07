First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Bank by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

