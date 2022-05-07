First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

FCCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Community by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

