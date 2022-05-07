First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 35,096 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1,141.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,136,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,462 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.