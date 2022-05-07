First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 4,374 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 3,364.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.02. 12,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,126. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $176.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average is $165.76.

