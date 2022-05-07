First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,925 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

FALN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,271. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

