First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.53. 2,852,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,973. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

