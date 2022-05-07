First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.27. 2,969,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,685. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

