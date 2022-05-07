First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

LLY traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.90. 2,931,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,005. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.