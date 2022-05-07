First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 10,380 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 1,977,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,554. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

