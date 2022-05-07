First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.97. 17,168,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,086,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

