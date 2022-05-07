First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 1,445,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.