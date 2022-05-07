First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 269 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,044,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $246.65 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

