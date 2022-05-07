First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $164.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

