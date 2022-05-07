First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $46.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

