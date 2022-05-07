First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

NYSE BERY opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.