First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,181 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

