First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,559 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Raymond James by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.58. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,972 shares of company stock worth $4,461,674. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

