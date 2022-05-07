First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,574 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

NYSE DGX opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

