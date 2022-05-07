First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $4,782,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

GoDaddy stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 1,824.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

