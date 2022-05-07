First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPYX stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.97. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.