First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,726 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

