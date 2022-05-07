First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 19.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $21.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.