Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Acquires $10,683,367.50 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 69.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 68,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

