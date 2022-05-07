Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 9,427,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,898. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

