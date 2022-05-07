Flux (FLUX) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $295.76 million and $37.71 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00331564 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00076733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00096344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003526 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006123 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 233,125,467 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

