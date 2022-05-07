Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.77

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $766.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forestar Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

