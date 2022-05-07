ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FORG. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in ForgeRock by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ForgeRock by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

