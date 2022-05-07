Formation Fi Price Hits $0.0091 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Formation Fi has a market cap of $729,451.11 and $820,135.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00182099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00191635 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00477287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00038986 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,415.91 or 1.99883284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

