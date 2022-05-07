Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 to $5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.500 billion to $1.530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10 to $1.25 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. 491,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

