Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

BYSI opened at $1.61 on Friday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

BeyondSpring ( NASDAQ:BYSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 144.52% and a negative net margin of 4,750.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

