Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of FRG stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 10,758.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Franchise Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.