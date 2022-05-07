Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.43) target price on the stock.
Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 658.50 ($8.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 510 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 827 ($10.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 657.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 693.92.
Frasers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
