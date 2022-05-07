Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.43) target price on the stock.

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 658.50 ($8.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 510 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 827 ($10.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 657.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 693.92.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

