Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.44

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 3665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $62,986.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

