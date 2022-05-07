FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,300 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,826,000 after buying an additional 765,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,166,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

