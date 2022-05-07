FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 326,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

BMY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

