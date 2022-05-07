FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $751,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.93. 2,268,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,525. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

