FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

Shares of NKE traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. 11,237,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,627. The stock has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average of $148.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

