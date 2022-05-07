FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,457,695,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded down $12.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.72 and its 200 day moving average is $586.53. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 415.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.12 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total value of $3,842,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

