FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $458,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. 4,995,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

