FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Shares Down 2.3%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Get Rating) was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 46,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.