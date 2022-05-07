Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,826 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Valvoline worth $46,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Valvoline by 623.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,885. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

