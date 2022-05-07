Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60,649 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Enstar Group worth $62,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Enstar Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Enstar Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESGR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.96. 30,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,163. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.