Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756,409 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of MDU Resources Group worth $43,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 1,572,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

