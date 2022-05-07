Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $41.22 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 921,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169,836 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $41,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in KB Home by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

KBH stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

